The Warriors never found a rhythm offensively in a blowout loss to the Rockets.

The Warriors never found a rhythm offensively in a blowout loss to the Rockets.

Houston took down Golden State 107-86 on Thursday behind 27 points from James Harden.

The Rockets have now won six of their last eight games after they started the season 1-6. They are .500 for the first time since the second game of the season.

As for the Warriors, they struggled from the field making just one 3-pointer in the first half and four in the game.

Draymond Green especially struggled after scoring no points in 24 minutes of play. According to ESPN, this is the most minutes Green has played in a game without netting a basket.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo “This is the most minutes played (24) without a point in Draymond Green’s career.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 16, 2018

Green isn’t worried about the poor performance, though. He knows this team will be great in the long run.

“We’re still going to win a bunch of games and win the championship,” he told reporters, via the Athletic.

Draymond Green: “We’re still going to win a bunch of games and win the championship.” pic.twitter.com/QBo2XlPNsj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2018

Studs of the Night

Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds in a 138-93 win over the Hawks.

Dud of the Night

Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry scored just two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the loss to the Nuggets.

Highlight

DeMar DeRozan makes a layup in style. DeRozan finished with a game-high 34 points on 14-of-30 shooting, but the Spurs fell to the Clippers 116-111.

What’s Next

Raptors (12-3) at Celtics (8-6) 7 p.m. ET — Is it crazy to think the Warriors’ biggest competition for the NBA title this season will come from the Eastern Conference? It might not be. The Raptors are playing great with newly added Kawhi Leonard and the Celtics still have possibly the deepest roster in the NBA. The two teams match up Friday.