Carmelo Anthony parts ways with Rockets

Carmelo Anthony’s stay in Houston was brief.

Anthony and the Rockets have parted ways after just 10 games, Houston announced Thursday.

The Rockets have not waived Anthony yet, but they are working toward a resolution.

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution,” general manager Daryl Morey said in a release. “Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The Rockets signed Anthony before the start of season after the Hawks bought out his contract following a trade from the Thunder during the offseason.

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in Houston.

According to the Ringer, the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Pelicans could be interested in Anthony following his release.