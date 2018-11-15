James also paid tribute to Wilt Chamberlain after surpassing the Lakers great on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron James reflected on how far he has come after surpassing “one of the most dominant forces” ever to play basketball on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James starred Wednesday in the Lakers’ 126-117 victory over the Trail Blazers, amassing 44 points at Staple Center.

The Lakers superstar traced his thoughts back to his roots in Akron, Ohio, after passing Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of 31,419 points.

“I don’t know how I feel right now, I’m just happy we were able to get another win,” James said. “But any time my name is mentioned with some of the greats that played this game, I always think back to my hometown, where I’ve come from and how far I’ve come.”

James paid tribute to Chamberlain after surpassing the Lakers great.

“Wilt is one of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game along with Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal], one of the greatest Lakers to ever play the game. 100-point scorer. One of the greatest scorers, rebounders to ever play this game. Multi-sport, [multi-]dimensional athlete,” James said.

“People had never seen something like that in that era. Dominant in all walks of life, not just basketball.”