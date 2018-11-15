James passed Wilt Chamberlain when he scored his 31,420th career point in the Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

LeBron James has moved into the top-five on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LEBRON JAMES AND-1 TO MOVE UP TO 5TH ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST! #LakeShow 121#RipCity 111 WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/etnRvrGj1S — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018

Here are five quotes from NBA legends discussing James’ greatness throughout his career:

All-time NBA leading scorer and six-time champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in May 2018: “LeBron is one of the best players now and his intelligent combination of team leadership, brawny lay-ups, dominating rebounding and surgical passing is elevating the game to its next level. Just as Michael Jordan, Jerry West, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and others did.”

Twelve-time All-Star Oscar Robertson in July 2016: “No one has ever before seen a player quite like LeBron. He’s a five-tool player, fundamentally sound and able to do practically anything on the court. As the NBA continues to evolve, I think he is the model other players ought to emulate. … I also admire him for continuing to improve his command of the game and his basketball IQ, year after year, instead of coasting on his athleticism.”

Lakers president and five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson in September 2018: “It’s just beautiful to watch him play. It’s just fun how he rallies everybody. He’s like a magnet and everybody, it’s just beautiful to see him think three or four plays ahead. … When you play with someone great every day, that makes you better.”

Mavericks star and seventh all-time NBA scorer Dirk Nowitzki in November 2018: “Some of the guys were already calling me ‘Seven’ last season because of the pace LeBron was on. He’s one of the all-time greats. If he doesn’t slow down, like I said before, he’s going to end up one or two. I’m probably going to tell him when I see him that I’m going to try to catch him, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

Two-time NBA champion and 1990 Finals MVP Isiah Thomas in June 2018: “He’s been able to dominate this era, going to the Finals for nine of the 15 years. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen this. And I’ve played against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, played against Michael Jordan. I don’t think any of us have ever seen anything like what we’re witnessing.”