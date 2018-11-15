The Lakers, Trail Blazers and Pelicans all could have interest in Anthony if he parts ways with the Rockets, according to The Ringer.

Carmelo Anthony may not be a free agent for long if the Rockets decide to release him.

The Rockets are reportedly preparing to move on from the 34-year-old forward after just 10 games. If that happens, the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Pelicans all could have interest in Anthony, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported on a recent podcast.

Anthony was away from Houston for his third straight game — with what the team has described as an illness — when it topped the Nuggets 109-99 on Tuesday. He has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during his time with the Rockets.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games. But, they’ve yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor this season as they hold a 6-7 record through 13 games.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, spent last season with the Thunder before he was traded to the Hawks in mid-July in exchange for a package centered around Dennis Schroder. He was bought out by Atlanta, then signed with the Rockets.