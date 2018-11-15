Steven Adams went after former teammate Enes Kanter on Wednesday in a matchup with the Knicks.

Thunder center Steven Adams doesn’t think much of former teammate Enes Kanter’s defensive ability.

According to the Oklahoman, Adams went up to Knicks coach David Fizdale during Wednesday’s matchup and told him to sub Kanter out.

“He can’t play defense,” he said.

This came just minutes after Adams dunked on Kanter.

Before that sequence, Thunder coach Billy Donovan told OKC guard Dennis Schroder to “run it again,” meaning he wanted Schroder to get the ball to Adams, who was matched up with Kanter inside.

Kanter was traded to the Knicks in the deal that brought Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City.

The former No. 3 overall pick by the Jazz is known to be a very good offensive player, but he has had his struggles with defense in the past.

The Thunder scored a season-high 37 points in the first quarter Wednesday. Adams had 10 points and three rebounds.