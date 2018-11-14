The Warriors dropped the Hawks without either Steph Curry (groin) or Draymond Green (suspension) on the court.

The Warriors took down the Hawks 110-103 Tuesday behind 24 points from Kevin Durant and another 24 from Klay Thompson, but this game was about who wasn’t on the court for Golden State.

Stephen Curry (groin) missed his third straight game with an injury and Draymond Green was kept off the floor as he was suspended for one game by the team for “conduct detrimental to the team” before Tuesday’s game.

Green got into an altercation with Durant on the court during Monday’s loss to the Clippers and Warriors brass believed he went too far, so they suspended him.

The Warriors, though, still earned their 12th win of the season with the win over the Hawks.

Taurean Prince finished with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists in the losing effort for Atlanta.

Studs of the Night

Rockets center Clint Capela scored a season-high 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds in a 109-99 win over the Nuggets.

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, but it was his 21 rebounds that really stood out in Cleveland’s 113-89 win over the Hornets.

Dud of the Night

Hornets guard Kemba Walker couldn’t buy a shot for most of the night in the loss to the Cavaliers. He finished with a season-low seven points on 2-of-16 shooting.

Highlight

We’re not sure how Shaun Livingston found teammate Jonas Jerebko on the 3-point line, but it sure was pretty.

What’s Next

76ers (9-6) at Magic (6-8) 7 p.m. ET — It’s Jimmy Butler time for the 76ers as the recently traded wing player will suit up for Philadelphia for the first time this season. The 76ers are in third in the Eastern Conference while the Magic are in ninth.