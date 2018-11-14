“Basketball’s an emotional sport,” Myers said, via ESPN. “These things happen … we felt like this rose to the level in acting how we did.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended without pay by the team for Tuesday’s game vs. the Hawks, Golden State announced Tuesday.

Warriors forward Draymond Green suspended: pic.twitter.com/9XZWQ5U6V8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 13, 2018

Green was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers called it an “organization decision” to suspend Green when addressing the media Tuesday. He also emphasized that things like this happen all the time.

Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s suspension: “Basketball’s an emotional sport. These things happen … we felt like this rose to the level in acting how we did.” https://t.co/i2AO42r0Ai pic.twitter.com/O1KYrxKykG — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 14, 2018

Myers went on to say he wasn’t sure if Kevin Durant and Green had spoken since the altercation.

Green got into an argument with Durant after regulation ended against the Clippers on Monday.

Durant wanted the ball to take the last shot in the fourth quarter but Green took it up the court himself and did not get a shot off.

The altercation reportedly carried over into the locker room where teammates questioned Green about turning the ball over in the waning seconds.

Green then reportedly confronted Durant about his impending free agency. Coach Steve Kerr, however, denied Durant’s free agency was brought up.

“Nobody ever talks about Kevin’s free agency,” he said, via ESPN.

Golden State lost to Los Angeles 121-116 in overtime.