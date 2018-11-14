Draymond Green and Kevin Durant weren’t on the same page in their most recent loss, and Durant’s free agency played a big part in it.

The Warriors lost to the Clippers in overtime Monday night, and Draymond Green got in a heated argument with Kevin Durant down the stretch.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported Green “challenged Durant” about his impending free agency during the confrontation.

Durant’s impending free agency will continue to be a huge storyline for Golden State all season long. Since he left the Thunder to join the Dubs, the Warriors have won consecutive NBA championships. Durant now has two NBA Finals MVP Awards, and he’s at the top of his game. Golden State has put together a formidable dynasty that has dominated the league for the past four years, and they fear their fall from grace could come soon.

The Warriors convinced Durant to sign a one-year deal when he first joined the team. He then decided to pick up a player option for his second season. After this season, his shop will be open for business once again, and many think he’s looking to cash in on a supermax contract.

Stephen Curry signed a five-year $201 million deal in 2017. He’s the face of the franchise, so it makes sense for the team to secure his long-term future. However, his original Splash Brother Klay Thompson will be on the market come 2019. Thompson is one of the few players that could go shot for shot with Curry, and is hailed as one of the NBA’s best defenders. There’s plenty of pressure for Golden State to continue their excellence, and Draymond Green is clearly feeling it.

The Warriors recently took Kevin Durant on a tour of their new arena in San Francisco, California. They hope this change of scenery and the opportunity to create something in a new venue can appeal to him, but he has made no promises about remaining with the team next year. It looks like he wants to explore his options. He has tasted success, and he has a plethora of teams that will pursue him with lucrative offers very soon. After all, most consider him to be the second best basketball player in the world, trailing only LeBron James.

The Warriors are still 11-3 and sit atop the Western Conference. The rest of the NBA is eager to dethrone them, so they’ll likely be looking over their shoulders all season.