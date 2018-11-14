Heated Kevin Durant-Draymond Green exchange carried over into locker room, report says

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into a heated debate on the bench, and teammates later reportedly confronted Green.

A heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green was merely emotion that’s good to see, teammate Shaun Livingston claimed after the Warriors’ overtime loss Monday to the Clippers.

However, according to ESPN.com, the late-game exchange between the two carried into the Warriors locker room Monday night.

Durant recorded his first triple-double of the season — scoring 33 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists — but the reigning NBA champions still went down to a 121-116 loss on Monday.

The Warriors produced a 19-5 run in the closing stages of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 106 but failed to get off a potentially game-winning shot on the final play of regulation when Green lost possession following a rebound.

The scene in the locker room was described as the most intense of this Warriors era, ESPN.com reported, adding that teammates loudly confronted Green for decision-making on the final play of regulation.

Durant and Green, who was making his return from a sprained toe, shared heated words on the bench after the dramatic finish. Neither addressed the media after the defeat, but Livingston tried to cool talk of any issue between the pair but alluded to the waning seconds of regulation.

“It’s just team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome to what happened,” Livingston, back in action himself following a foot injury, told reporters. “Obviously, Dray had the turnover, and guys might have felt they were open or wanted the basketball but didn’t get it.

“Things like that happen in the sport, but it was good to see some fire and emotion.”

Another angle of KD and Draymond jawing at each other after regulation. pic.twitter.com/Lp7qazA7xt — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 13, 2018

Still, per ESPN.com’s report, which cited unidentified league sources, the Warriors organization on Tuesday’s was “working through the aftermath of Monday night’s episode.”

The Warriors again were without Stephen Curry, who sat out his second straight game with a groin issue, and they struggled down the stretch once Durant fouled out after a reach-in on Montrezl Harrell.

“It was a tough night for Kevin and I just kept him out there because we’re obviously a little short-handed with Steph out,” coach Steve Kerr said.

“And I like to let guys play through fouls anyway. There were a few tough ones.”

Despite the loss — and drama — Golden State remains atop of the Western Conference with an 11-3 record entering Tuesday’s play.