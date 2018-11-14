Jimmy Butler is a ‘perfect fit’ for Sixers

In Jimmy Butler, Philly got a player who fits their team’s mentality and matches the spirit of the city, he and his coach said Tuesday.

The Timberwolves finally cracked, and Jimmy Butler will be playing his first game for the 76ers on Wednesday night.

Minnesota sent the four-time All-Star and second-year center Justin Patton to the Sixers for Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Philly got a player who fits the team’s mentality and matches the spirit of the city.

“They like people who grind, that work hard,” Butler said at his introductory press conference Tuesday. “That’s what I’ve built my basketball talent off of … I love to work. I love to grind. It doesn’t change now … if anything it means I take it up a notch. I know the city loves that.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown echoed Butler’s self-assessment (via ESPN.com): “He is a fierce competitor, and there is toughness that he plays with. It’s who he is. He wears it on his face. It’s seen in his game. It’s confirmed by multiple All-Defensive teams, and it’s a perfect fit for our city and our program defensively.”

Butler made it clear that he has one goal for this season, and his new teammates will give him the best chance he’s had in a while to make it a reality.

He’ll do everything in his power, he says, to partner with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to reach the NBA Finals as soon as possible. He does a lot of things well, and he’s very aware of the unique skill set he brings to the table.

“I think I can put the ball in the basket,” said Butler, who averaged 21.3 points in 10 games for the Timberwolves this season, almost 4.8 points above his career average in seven-plus seasons.

The Sixers have needed a player who can create his shot, and Butler can fill this hole.

Simmons primarily is a playmaker, and his lack of outside shooting can limit him at times on offense. Embiid is one of the best two-way bigs in the NBA, and the team’s newest addition will only open up the court for him to improve. JJ Reddick is an excellent shooter, but gets a large portion of his scoring from running off screens, rather than taking players off the dribble.

Markelle Fultz is continuing to develop, but Philly needed this boost if they’re really focused on winning now.

Their 9-6 record ranks them third in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday’s play, and there’s tremendous pressure on them to improve on their second-round playoff exit from last season.

The NBA gets its first look at the 76ers with Butler when they face the Magic at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday in Orlando.

Butler earned the nickname “Jimmy Buckets” for a reason, and now he’ll get a chance to make an impact with a real contender.

“That trophy, getting that ring, all I ever wanted to do is win,” Butler said Tuesday. “I have a new opportunity here. That’s the goal. That will always be the goal.”