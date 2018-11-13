Davis tallied 25 points and 20 rebounds to help New Orleans’ top the Raptors 126-110 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans to a big win Monday.

The 25-year-old star tallied 25 points and 20 rebounds to help New Orleans’ top the Raptors 126-110 at Scotiabank Arena. The loss was Toronto’s first at home this season and also snapped its six-game winning streak.

Anthony Davis powers the @PelicansNBA to victory with 25 PTS & a season-high 20 REBS! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/X2SHSOSleT — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2018

The Pelicans carried a slim lead into halftime, but they took control in the third quarter and pulled away midway through the fourth.

Davis wasn’t the only New Orleans player to have a big game. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and dished out 14 assists while E’Twaun Moore chipped in 30 points. Julius Randle also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Serge Ibaka registered 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors in the losing effort. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points but shot just seven of 20 from the field.

Elsewhere, the Clippers held off the Warriors in overtime in a 121-116 win at home. Golden State trailed by nine points at the end of the third quarter but rallied to tie the game late and force the extra period. Six Los Angeles players reached double-figures, led by 25 from Lou Williams.

Kevin Durant registered a triple-double in the loss with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Klay Thompson scored 31 points.

The Warriors were playing without star Stephen Curry, who continues to recover from a groin strain.

Studs of the night

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the 76ers’ 124-114 win over the Heat.

Thunder forward Paul George tallied 32 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his team’s 118-101 victory over the Suns.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points in the Kings’ 104-99 win over the Kings.

Duds of the night

Garrett Temple shot 2-of-8 from the field and was a minus-22 in the Grizzlies’ 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

Magic forward Jonathon Simmons connected on just 20 percent of his shots and was a minus-14 in his team’s 117-109 loss to the Wizards.

Highlight

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala turned back the clock against the Clippers.

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic with the slick dribbling and the long 3-pointer against the Bulls.

What’s next

Rockets (5-7) at Nuggets (9-4) — The Rockets have struggled to start the season but they’ve picked up wins in four of their last six games. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have dropped three straight since opening 2018-19 with a 9-1 record. Houston could soon be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, according to multiple reports, and he is not expected to play in this game.