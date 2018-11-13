The injury occurred just before halftime when LeVert attempted to block Minnesota guard Josh Okogie’s shot as he drove to the basket.

Nets forward Caris LeVert suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The injury occurred just before halftime when LeVert attempted to block Minnesota guard Josh Okogie’s shot as he drove to the basket. LeVert landed awkwardly and his ankle appeared to turn the wrong way.

LeVert scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds before the injury. He left the court on a stretcher.

The 24-year-old wing had been a breakout player for the Nets this season. He entered play Tuesday averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 13 games.

LeVert was originally selected by Brooklyn with the 20th pick in the 2016 draft. He tallied 12.1 points per game in 2017-18.