Anthony “has remained eager to continue to play and try to contribute to the Rockets,” according to a report from ESPN.

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Rockets appears over.

Houston plans to move on from the 34-year-old forward and Anthony’s representatives spent Monday exploring landing spots for the 10-time All-Star, according to a report from ESPN, which cited unidentified league sources.

Several teams have discussed whether signing Anthony will be helpful, according to ESPN. Anthony, however, “has remained eager to continue to play and try to contribute to the Rockets”.

Anthony will be away from the team for his third straight game against the Nuggets on Tuesday with what the team described as an illness. He’s averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 appearances with Houston.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games. But they’ve yet to replicate that success on either end of the floor in this season as they hold a 5-7 record through 12 games.

Anthony spent last season with the Thunder before he was traded to the Hawks in mid-July in exchange for a package centered around Dennis Schroder. He was bought out by Atlanta, then signed with the Rockets.