Minnesota has traded Butler and Justin Patton to the 76ers for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 draft pick.

It’s official: The 76ers have acquired disgruntled Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves.

After months of speculation and rumors of the 29-year-old forward growing unhappiness with his role with the Timberwolves, Butler is heading to the 76ers, the teams announced Monday.

To pry Butler from the Timberwolves, the Sixers had to make a tough call, giving up Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The two were more than just starters, but respected teammates and fan favorites, as well, according to the Sixers.

Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick also were included in the swap, as was Minnesota big man Justin Patton, chosen 16th in the 2017 draft.

Butler and the Sixers fully expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, according to ESPN. Butler has two years remaining on the five-year, $92 million deal he signed with the Bulls in 2015. He was traded to the Timberwolves before last season. However, Butler can opt out after this season.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season for Minnesota, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Butler appeared in 10 of the Timberwolves’ 13 games this season and leaves as the team’s top scorer (21.3 ppg).

Butler is expected to make his debut with the 76ers on Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando, ESPN reported.