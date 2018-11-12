Carmelo Anthony reportedly is on the verge of leaving the Rockets, but GM Daryl Morey has denied that Melo is set to be waived.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey says reports that Carmelo Anthony is set to be waived are “inaccurate” and “unfair.”

Anthony has missed the Rockets’ last two NBA games, against the Spurs and Pacers, his absence attributed to illness.

ESPN reported in the wee hours Monday morning that Anthony could be placed on waivers as soon as later in the day.

Speculation over the 10-time All-Star’s future continued after a 115-103 victory over the Pacers on Sunday, but Morey said talk of an impending departure by the struggling forward is wide of the mark.

“It’s unfair that there’s all this speculation on just one person,” Morey said. “I understand it, he’s obviously a Hall of Famer, but it’s unfair.”

He added: “That’s actually why I’m here. I think it’s extremely unfair that he’s been singled out.

“You look at literally every player on the roster and they’re below career numbers.”

Despite Morey’s assertions, several unidentified players and members of the Rockets coaching staff told ESPN late Sunday that they believe Anthony has played his last game for the team, with the report noting that “(t)he organization has trod delicately on finalizing an exit for Anthony out of respect for his relationships within the team and his stature as a 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer.”

Chris Paul gave nothing away over Anthony’s future but clearly is eager for Anthony, 34, to stay.

“Melo has been great here, he’s like a brother to me. I don’t know what’s been said but he’s been great, working hard every day so we’ll see what happens,” said Paul.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer. That’s me saying that, knowing that.”