Wade will spend some time away from basketball to care for and bond with the newest addition to his family, a baby girl born just days ago.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed the newest addition to their family Thursday, a “miracle baby” as Union has openly shared her struggles with infertility.

Now, instead of spending the next week juggling his basketball family and now family of six (Wade has three children from a previous marriage), he plans to step away from the court to focus on his new baby girl.

The couple and their baby are currently at their Los Angeles home, and Wade said all are doing well, according to an Associated Press report.

“With my daughter coming a couple weeks early, she’s a little tiny right now, so we’re making sure health-wise that she’s OK,” Wade said. “And for me, once I leave and go back to the season, not really being able to be with me everywhere I go, this time right now, this bonding moment with my daughter is the most important thing in my life at this time.”

Wade will miss the Heat’s upcoming games versus the 76ers, Nets, Pacers and Lakers. He has also missed Miami’s last three games, matchups with the Wizards, Pacers and Spurs.

“And then I’ll go from there, see how she’s doing and make a decision based on that,” Wade said.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has the full support of his coach.

“We’re totally fine with it,” Erik Spoelstra said Sunday.