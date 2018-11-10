Celtics forward Gordon Hayward booed in return to Utah

Hayward spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz, averaging 15.7 points per game, before he signed with Boston.

Gordon Hayward did not receive a warm reception from Jazz fans Friday.

The 28-year-old forward returned to Utah for the first time since he signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics in July 2017. He was booed loudly during pre-game introductions.

Hayward booed heavily during starting lineups. pic.twitter.com/Oy2ugnKBC0 — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 10, 2018

Hayward was also booed every time he touched the ball during warmups before the game.

Fans booing Gordon Hayward during layup lines in Utah. pic.twitter.com/zrnfHWynLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2018

One Utah fan was even seen wearing an old Hayward jersey which read “Coward” on the nameplate.

During the game, fans started chanting “we don’t miss you” when Hayward was shooting a free throw in the third quarter.

“WE DON’T MISS YOU!” chants break out here in Salt Lake City. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 10, 2018

Hayward was originally selected by the Jazz out of Butler with the ninth pick in the 2010 draft. He spent his first seven seasons in Utah, averaging 15.7 points per game, before he signed with Boston.

Hayward broke his ankle in Boston’s first game last season and missed the rest of the year. He was out with the injury when the Celtics visited Utah in 2017-18.

Hayward played for current Celtics coach Brad Steven when the two were at Butler from 2008-10.