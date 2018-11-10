Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors coach Steve Kerr encouraged after MRI results

Curry added to the Golden State Warriors’ injury concerns with a strained groin, but Kerr says the MRI “was good.”

Steve Kerr is optimistic after seeing the results of Stephen Curry’s MRI on Friday following his exit from Thursday’s loss to the Bucks, however, the former MVP will sit out Saturday’s meeting with Nets.

“The MRI looked good in terms of not being too serious, but he’s not going to play tomorrow,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s kind of something we’re going to evaluate over the next few days. He’s still sore.

“The MRI was encouraging, so it’ll be kind of a day-to-day thing. Obviously, we won’t do anything crazy. He’s going to be out until he’s healthy and ready to go.”

Kerr has had the injury several times himself, and says the biggest thing to overcome is lateral movement.

“You get that tweak on the inside of your thigh and the lateral movement becomes difficult,” he said. “So, we’ve got to get the movement and the strength back in it before he can go out and play. It’s going to be at least a few days before he even gets back on the floor.”

Curry sustained the injury and was forced to exit the game in third quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Bucks after scoring only 10 points and missed all four of his attempts from 3.

It was Golden State’s first loss in eight games.