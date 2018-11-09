“I don’t know who’s running their social media — a high schooler? I have no idea,” Kanter said.

Enes Kanter is not happy with the Hawks.

The 26-year-old Knicks centre took issue with a tweet Atlanta sent out Thursday from its official account which poked fun at a scary fall he took during the teams’ most recent matchup. New York won that game 112-107.

“I don’t know who’s running their social media — a high schooler? I have no idea,” Kanter said (via ESPN). “I know they’ve been tweeting some crazy stuff. Probably a high schooler. Whoever it is, they should consider anyone (else) for sure because it is terrible.”

“They should consider a new one definitely, a more mature one … Because I’ve been seeing what the Hawks account’s tweeting. Terrible. Very childish.”

The play occurred in the fourth quarter when Kanter became tied up with Atlanta big man Miles Plumlee. Kanter went up for a rebound, flipped over Plumlee and landed on his back.

The Hawks tweeted out a video of the play, with the caption, “as God as my witness, he is broken in half!”

🗣 “As God as my witness, he is broken in half!” 🗣 pic.twitter.com/IcmgK1zfGP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 8, 2018

Kanter, who said he was not injured on the play, scored 17 points and tallied 11 rebounds off the bench in the Knicks victory.

“It’s kind of weird because … they just lost the game (Wednesday) night and the guy they were tweeting about, I got a double-double on him,” Kanter said. “So, it’s a little weird to tweet something about him after a bad loss, a home loss.”

Kanter has averaged 15.4 points and 11.7 rebounds through the first 12 games of the season. The Knicks hold a 4-8 record.