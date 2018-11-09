Los Angeles will have around $70 million in cap space this summer, according to Bleacher Report.

The Clippers have a chance to recruit at least one marquee free agent this offseason.

Los Angeles will have around $70 million in cap space this summer, according to Bleacher Report, and is hoping to sign two star players to create an “instant contender.”

One NBA executive told Bleacher Report the Clippers should be in contention to sign multiple big names, even though LeBron James is playing with the Lakers in the same city.

“(The Clippers are) the most attractive free-agent situation of all of them, because none of the available free agents want to be LeBron’s caddy,” the executive said. “And they can become the greatest player in the history of a franchise in an unbelievable market with the wealthiest owner in the league. Why would that not thrill you?”

Notable players who could be free agents this summer include Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, Timberwolves wing Jimmy Butler and Warriors star Kevin Durant.

The Clippers enter their game Thursday against the Trail Blazers in Portland with a 6-4 record.