2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft will be televised for first time, report says

An exact date for the televised draft has not been revealed yet, but Jan. 30 and 31 have emerged as two potential targets.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed to televise the 2019 All-Star Game Draft, according to The New York Times.

The draft wasn’t televised last year, which drew negative reaction from fans, media and players for not making the process more transparent.

The format of the new All-Star plan, which was first announced in October 2017, was well received as the top fan vote-getter from each conference selected their All-Star teams, which gave LeBron James and Stephen Curry the opportunity to select their squads from the other 22 All-Stars (11 from each conference). The game was much more competitive as Team James beat Team Curry 148-145.

The league and NBPA hesitated to televise the 2018 All-Star Game Draft in “an effort to protect players’ feelings,” according to USA Today. Both sides wanted to see how the new format played out before televising it because it was the first time team captains selected their All-Star squads.