NBA free agency news: Lakers sign C Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler’s contract was bought out by the Suns on Sunday.

The Lakers announced Tuesday they have signed Tyson Chandler.

OFFICIAL: Lakers Sign Tyson Chandlerhttps://t.co/uy7dAgTZIt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 6, 2018

According to ESPN, the Lakers will pay Chandler approximately $2.11 million for this season with a cap hit of about $1.33 million. He is eligible to be traded Feb. 6, one day before the deadline.

The new contract for Tyson Chandler will pay the veteran $2,109,867 with the Lakers incurring a cap hit of $1,333,140. Chandler agreed to shave $2.1M off his $13.6M salary with Phoenix. Chandler is eligible to be traded Feb. 6, one day before the trade deadline. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 6, 2018

Chandler’s contract was bought out by the Suns over the weekend, and he became a free agent.

It was rumored the Lakers were the favorite to sign him once the news of his departure broke.

“Having observed our roster for the first 10 games of this young season, one of the areas that Earvin (Magic Johnson) and I discussed with (head coach) Luke (Walton) that we desired to upgrade is interior defense and rebounding,” general manager Rob Pelinka said, via the team website. “In Tyson Chandler we addressed that need, and so much more.

“We are excited that Tyson will bring championship-level experience to our Lakers team that will solidify our veteran leadership and help positively shape our young core. We are thrilled for Tyson to join us as we progress towards our ultimate goals as a team.”

The Lakers are tied for 23rd in the NBA in opponents field goal percentage (47.6) and 24th in rebound differential as opponents grab 3.8 more rebounds than Los Angeles every game.

Chandler played seven games for the Suns this season averaging 3.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and one block.

The 36-year-old has made one All-Star game and made the NBA’s All-Defensive Team three times. He won the NBA Championship with the Mavericks in 2010-11.

He will join JaVale McGee and Ivica Zubac as centers on the Lakers’ roster.