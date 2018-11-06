Five Raptors players scored at least 16 points and six reached double-figures in the win.

The Raptors continue to win.

Despite playing without star forward Kawhi Leonard, Toronto topped the Jazz 124-111 in Utah on Monday night. The victory moved the Raptors to 10-1 this season and extended their winning streak to four games.

The Raptors trailed for much of the first 20 minutes but closed the first half on an 18-6 run to take a double-digit lead into the locker room. From there, Toronto pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to the win.

Five Raptors players scored at least 16 points and six reached double-figures. Point guard Kyle Lowry tallied 17 points and dished out 11 assists, while Pascal Siakam chipped in 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Pascal Siakam is very good at basketball pic.twitter.com/0JKfTq8HNT — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 6, 2018

Alec Burks registered 22 points off the bench for the Jazz in the losing effort.

Studs of the night

Zach LaVine tallied 41 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Bulls’ 116-115 double-overtime win over the Knicks.

Pistons center Andre Drummond had 25 points and 24 rebounds in his team’s 120-115 loss to the Heat.

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 48 points in the Nuggets’ 115-107 victory over the Celtics.

Dud of the night

Wesley Johnson made just one of his six shots and was a minus-15 in the Pelicans’ 122-116 loss to the Thunder.

Highlights

Evan Fournier with the game winner for the Magic.

C L U T C H #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/KeEKQDsniV — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 6, 2018

The Celtics with some crisp passes leading to an Al Horford basket.

The @celtics move the ball & finish off with an Al Horford bucket, plus the foul! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/sM2UJF2mDb — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2018

What’s next

Bucks (8-1) at Trail Blazers (7-3) — The only game Tuesday between teams with winning records features two explosive offenses. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA this season while Portland is off to a surprising start behind guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.