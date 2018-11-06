Westbrook left Monday’s game in the third quarter after suffering an ankle sprain.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook left Monday’s game against the Pelicans with a left ankle sprain.

Thunder are saying a left ankle sprain for Westbrook. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 6, 2018

Westbrook limped off the court and was unable to put any weight on his left leg after landing awkwardly on Anthony Davis’ foot in the third quarter. He screamed and hit the floor as he went down under the basket.

Oh no. Westbrook came down on AD’s foot and went down fast. Clearly in a lot of pain… pic.twitter.com/5zhYs2opQg — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 6, 2018

The Thunder held a 100-86 lead over the Pelicans after the third. Before his exit, Westbrook scored 17 points in 25 minutes of play.