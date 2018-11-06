Curry has averaged 32.5 points per game to start the season while Durant has tallied 28.3 points per contest.

Kevin Durant enjoys sharing the court with Stephen Curry.

The two Warriors stars have helped to lead the team to back-to-back NBA championships and both have been instrumental in the team’s 9-1 start to the season. Durant discussed playing with Curry when he met with reporters Monday.

“Our games match. They mix and match on the court,” Durant said. “When Steph is not shooting the ball well, I feel like I can kind of come in and give him some help, and vice versa. That’s what team is all about. Helping guys out, especially at a time when they really need it.

“I think Steph knows when that time is for me and I know when that time is for him. Over the last two years, that experience has helped us out.”

Curry has averaged 32.5 points per game and knocked down 50.9 percent of his 3-pointers to start the season, while Durant has tallied 28.3 points per contest. Durant said the two “read each other” well when they play together.

“It’s just a feeling about how the game is going,” Durant said. “Just the flow. Steph is a point guard. He has been playing that position his whole life. So, he kind of understands the flow of the game. I feel like I have that same IQ, that same knowledge for basketball.”

The Warriors will return to the floor and face the Grizzlies on Monday.