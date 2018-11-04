James Harden: ‘The sky’s the limit’ for healthy Rockets

Harden believes Houston will be a tough team to beat once the Rockets have a full roster to choose from.

James Harden believes the sky is the limit for the Rockets once they get a full roster back and available.

Harden made his return from a three-game absence on Saturday as the Rockets beat the Bulls 96-88, with the six-time NBA All-Star contributing a game-high 25-points.

During Harden’s absence, the Rockets had lost to the Clippers and Trail Blazers, with Friday night’s win over the Nets ending a four-game losing streak.

They backed that up against the Bulls at the United Center and Harden is confident there is plenty more to come as the Rockets get back up to full strength.

“We haven’t had that [a full roster] all year,” Harden said. “So once we get that it’s going to be exciting.

“Tonight Eric [Gordon] didn’t play so once we get a full roster and get guys into rotations and comfortable, the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Beard with 21 points! The squad now leads 71-59. pic.twitter.com/9bbj8LbhQr — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 4, 2018

Harden may have been the top scorer for the Rockets but he wasn’t happy with every aspect of his performance.

“I just wanted to get out there and be myself,” he said. “To me I don’t think I played that well, too many turnovers, but once I get my flow back and rhythm, those will win it.”

He was helped by the performance of James Ennis III, and the 2018 MVP was impressed with the small forward’s display.

Harden added: “He looked good, it’s only his second game back [but] he looked good. Like I said, once he gets comfortable and fits his role, he’ll be great.”