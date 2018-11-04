Bob Myers: “If you would’ve asked me a year ago before this if he was gonna be an option for us, I’d say, ‘No way, that’s crazy!’ “

The Warriors aren’t ruling out re-signing DeMarcus Cousins next summer.

General manager Bob Myers told “Warriors Pregame Live” that Golden State’s “options are open” when it comes to the four-time All-Star.

“If you would’ve asked me a year ago before this if he was gonna be an option for us, I’d say, ‘No way, that’s crazy!’ But he came. He came for a lot less than [what] his market value was,” Myers said Friday, via NBC Sports.

“These type of predictions — good or bad — are pretty fruitless because you just don’t know. You don’t know what’s going to be going on on July 1, 2019. You don’t know if it’s going to be better than you think … but it’s not going to be what you think. So, with a guy like DeMarcus, who knows? If he wants to come back, let’s bring him back.”

Myers went against coach Steve Kerr’s comments earlier this week that the Warriors do not expect Cousins to stay on the team’s roster next season, implying it likely would be a one-and-done situation.

“We made no bones about it when we signed him,” Kerr said Thursday. “It’s a one-year deal. We’re not going to have money to sign him next year. He knows that. So we’d like him to help us win a championship. And we’d like to help him get a great contract next year, somewhere else.”

Cousins suffered the torn Achilles while with the Pelicans in late January and missed the rest of the 2017-18 season. The Warriors announced last week he was making “good progress” in his rehab from the injury and will soon begin participating in “controlled aspects” of practices.

The Warriors (9-1) will face the 5-2 Grizzlies on Monday with tipoff slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.