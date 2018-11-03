Lakers coach Luke Walton on his job security: ‘I don’t feel like I am going anywhere’

“This is something we do all the time. What we discuss in our meetings is between us,” Walton said of his meeting with Magic Johnson.

Lakers coach Luke Walton isn’t worried about his job security, despite the team’s 3-5 start.

Walton told reporters Friday he feels he has a great relationship with management and he doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

When asked if he feels like he has job security, Walton said: “I feel like I’m coming down here to do my job and coach and I don’t feel like I’m going anywhere, no.”

The question comes after ESPN reported earlier Thursday that Lakers president Magic Johnson reprimanded Walton for how the team has started this season.

Johnson made Walton aware there is immediate pressure on him to deliver a winning team and the report says, “Evidence is mounting that Walton’s job security ultimately depends upon his ability to significantly improve upon a 3-5 record to start the season.”

“We are in constant communication so this is not new all of a sudden there’s an emergency meeting,” Walton explained in response to the report. “This is something we do all the time. What we discuss in our meetings is between us.”

The Lakers have high expectations this season after signing LeBron James during the offseason and Walton hasn’t figured out a lineup for the team yet as several of the starters have missed games to suspensions and injury.

The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs since 2012-13 and the team hasn’t had a winning season under Walton since he took over at the helm starting in 2016. The Lakers went 26-56 and 35-47 over the past two seasons.