Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star (toe) has surgery, to be re-evaluated in six weeks

It’s unclear when or how Love injured his left foot, but he’s now facing an extended period of treatment and rehab.

Kevin Love has undergone surgery on his injured left foot and is facing an extended absence, the team announced Friday.

“He will now undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation, with the timeline for his return to basketball activity updated in approximately six weeks,” the team said in a release.

Earlier in the week, ESPN reported that the Cavs were preparing for the possibility that their star forward could miss more than a month because of the toe injury.

Details of how Love injured his foot have not been revealed, though reports suggested he had a “noticeable limp” in the locker room after the team’s loss Wednesday to the Nets.

Love, 30, signed a four-year contract extension worth $120 million this offseason. He was averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game before getting hurt.

News of Love’s injury comes after the Cavs fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday following an 0-6 start to the season without departed LeBron James.

The last-place Cavs (1-7) play the Hornets on Saturday in Charlotte for their next game.