Furkan Korkmaz wants to be on the court.

The 21-year-old guard is seeking more playing time and wants the 76ers to trade him, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, which cites an unidentified source. Korkmaz has been on the floor for just 26 minutes in his team’s first nine games this season.

The second-year player, who is a native of Turkey, did not confirm the Inquirer’s report. But, he did not deny it, either.

“I just left my country to come here and to play here,” Korkmaz told the Inquirer. “I just want to play. Then I feel like I’m ready to play. That’s why I’m looking for an opportunity to play.”

“This is my second year. I just need to play.”

Korkmaz averaged 5.7 minutes and 1.6 points in just 14 appearances in 2017-18. He has connected on two of his five field goal attempts this season.

The 76ers declined to pick up Korkmaz’s $2.03 million third-year team option this week, according to the report. He said Thursday he wants to “look for other options.”

“I feel like I didn’t really have that opportunity,” Korkmaz said of receiving a fair opportunity. “Last year, I was injured for a long time and this year just a couple of games in the garbage time. It wasn’t like good rotation minutes for me. That’s why I feel like I didn’t get that opportunity to show on the court what I’ve got.”

Philadelphia originally selected Korkmaz with the 26th pick in the 2016 draft. He joined the team before the 2017-18 season.