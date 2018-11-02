The Celtics saw something in the Bucks defense that made them want to fire from downtown Thursday.

The Celtics couldn’t stop taking and making 3-pointers Thursday as they handed the Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-113. They also knocked down a franchise-record 24 3-pointers on 55 attempts in the win, one make shy of the NBA record.

🚨 Gordon Hayward connects… 2⃣4⃣ 3-pointers for the @celtics! 🚨 They are one away from tying the #NBA record for most 3’s in a game!#CUsRise @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/FHLqjopXFq — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

Milwaukee came into Thursday’s game allowing the second-worst 3-point field goal percentage in the NBA at 28.8 percent, but it also was allowing the fourth-most shots from beyond the arc at 35.7 per game.

There are open 3-pointers to be found when facing the Bucks and the Celtics showed that. They just made more of their open looks than any other team that faced Milwaukee this season.

The Celtics still produced a balanced attack despite the long-ball bonanza as five players finished in double-digits. Kyrie Irving led the way with 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Gordon Hayward had his best game since returning from a fractured ankle as he scored a season-high 18 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Studs of the Night

Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Thunder’s 111-107 win over the Hornets.

Joel Embiid had 41 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the 76ers’ 122-113 win over the Clippers.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox had a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and tallied the first triple-double of his career in a 146-115 win over the Hawks.

Dud of the Night

Cavaliers forward Rodney Hood scored eight points on 1-of-9 shooting in a 110-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Highlight

Kyrie Irving was dancing against the Bucks.

What’s Next

Timberwolves (4-4) at Warriors (8-1) 10:30 p.m. ET — Jimmy Butler should be well rested for this matchup as he sat out the Timberwolves’ win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Golden State has lost just one game this season and it came on a last-second effort by the Nuggets.