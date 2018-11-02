Cavaliers to host All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena in 2022

The game was last played in Cleveland in 1997.

The NBA All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers will host the game in 2022, the league announced Thursday.

Cleveland had been in the running to host the game in 2021, but that plan was pushed back because of delays in the renovations of Quicken Loans Arena.

“We are proud to host NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland in 2022,” Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said in a release. “We have been working with the NBA, the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to deliver this iconic event to Northeast Ohio for the last couple of years. The transformation and new state-of-the-art Quicken Loans Arena was an important factor in the NBA’s decision to choose Cleveland for this exciting classic broadcast across the globe. The world will get to see the modern Cleveland and all of its diversity, innovation and promise for the future.”

The game was previously played in Cleveland in 1997 and 1981.

The All-Star Game will be hosted by Charlotte, N.C., this season, followed by Chicago in 2020 and Indianapolis in 2021.