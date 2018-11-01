It’s the first time Rose has scored 40 or more points since his MVP season in 2010-11.

There’s been plenty of drama surrounding the Timberwolves in recent days, as the Jimmy Butler saga continues.

So the T-Wolves desperately needed some good news Wednesday night, and they got it, thanks to Derrick Rose. The veteran guard exploded for 50 points to key the Timberwolves (4-4) to a 128-125 victory over the Jazz at the Target Center.

The 30-year-old guard evoked images of his younger self, the superstar who won the NBA MVP Award in 2011. And while injuries have derailed his career in recent seasons, he showed against the Jazz he can still be an explosive scorer. He hit 19-of-31 shots, including 4-of-7 from behind the arc, to sink the Jazz. Fifteen of those points, including the go-ahead basket, came in the fourth quarter as the two teams battled back and forth.

It is the first time Rose has scored 40 or more points since that MVP season.

And when Rose wasn’t busy scoring, he was generally doing something else helpful, sometimes spectacularly so, as in this sequence:

Derrick Rose putting on a show! 🌹👀🔥#AllEyesNorth on NBALP pic.twitter.com/3hJIhUIKnz — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Whether or not Butler — who missed the game due to “soreness“ — remains with the Timberwolves, this is still a dangerous team with a healthy Rose and its other talent, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 28 points with 16 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins (19 points).

Studs of the Night

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis played only 21 minutes off the bench, but hit all 12 of his shots, scored 30 points and tacked on nine rebounds in the Pacers’ win over the Knicks.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and was 7-of-11 from 3-point range as the Warriors’ beat the Pelicans 131-121.

Andre Drummond had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Pistons’ loss to the Nets.

Dud of the Night

Bulls guard Cameron Payne hit only two of his eight shots and had five turnovers in a loss to the Nuggets.

Highlights

Spencer Dinwiddie hits the game winner for the Nets in OT.

Spencer Dinwiddie, FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/Sal9zhCvv9 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 1, 2018

Rudy Gay shows off a great spin move headed for a reverse slam.

What’s Next

Bucks (7-0) at Celtics (5-2) 8 p.m. ET — This game looked fun on the schedule even before the season began, but it’s even more interesting with the Bucks going in undefeated. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been in the concussion protocol since Monday night, has been cleared to play against the Celtics.