Chris Paul on Rockets’ 1-5 start: ‘Luckily we play 82’

The Rockets are having a miserable start to the NBA season, but Chris Paul is not worried just yet.

Chris Paul is confident that the Rockets have plenty of time to turn around their season despite a difficult start for last year’s top seed.

The Rockets had the best regular-season record in the NBA last season, but they are 1-5 after a 104-85 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

As Houston has James Harden — last season’s MVP — among their injury absentees, Paul is not yet concerned and maintains that a winning run will push this poor stretch out of their minds.

“What is it, 1-6? 1-5? Luckily, we play 82 of them,” he told reporters.

“We’re going to keep trying to get guys back but, right now, we don’t like the way it looks. If you lose by 15 or you lose by one, you’ve still lost. We’ve got to get the spirit right and I think that will happen once we start playing better.

“[Experience] is very important. I couldn’t imagine being one of the rookies or one of the young guys, where it seems like it will never get better.

“For us, who have been around a while, you realize that it’s early and you can run off 10 wins in a row or something like that at some point and this will be an afterthought.”

Paul added: “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to get better.”

Carmelo Anthony, a late acquisition, is enduring a tough start to life in Houston. He acknowledges something must change.

“The good thing is we’re only six games into the season,” Anthony said. “But the games that we’re losing …

“Once it goes bad, it goes bad. We have to fix that, we have to change that, have some sustainability out there, some force, some fight. We get ready for the next game.”