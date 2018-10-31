Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley’s “bad blood” goes back to Beverley’s days in Houston.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are at it again.

The two guards had to be separated during the Thunder’s game Tuesday against the Clippers.

Russel Westbrook and Patrick Beverley just had to be separated at half court. Westbrook was jawing at the Clippers bench after Beverley dove into his legs and it escalated from there. Double techs on both pic.twitter.com/U7myk7Ly7T — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2018

Tuesday’s altercation began when the two players went after a loose ball and Beverley undercut Westbrook in the backcourt.

Beverley vs. Westbrook loose ball deja vu pic.twitter.com/ImGeYi0KYx — 🚁Sky Wob🚁 (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2018

After getting his feet taken out from under him, Westbrook looked back at Beverley with his hands out.

After Beverley was called for a foul, he started talking to Westbrook before the two began jawing back and forth.

“I went for a loose ball. What you think happened?” Beverley told reporters when asked about the incident after the game (via ESPN.com). “Somebody walked to our bench doing all that cappin’ stuff. I don’t know what that is. Walked to our bench doing this, and all that, and things went kind of haywire from there. Two competitors, no one’s going to back down, no one did, two technicals, continue playing.”

Ultimately, police had to be brought onto the court to keep the two players separated, The Athletic reported.

Police have been brought onto the court to keep Westbrook and Beverley away from each other pic.twitter.com/FAlF1fm8gD — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2018

“I have no comment on it,” Westbrook said after the game, a white bandanna covering his face (per NewsOK.com). “I just know that we won.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers addressed the issue matter-of-factly: “They have bad blood. There’s nothing wrong with it, as long as guys keep it clean, play hard, play physical.”

Beverley and Westbrook have history going back to the first round of the 2013 playoffs, when Beverley, who was with the Rockets at the time, went for a steal against Westbrook and caught his knee on the way.

Westbrook tore his meniscus on the play, but the Thunder went on to win the series 4-2.

The Thunder won Tuesday’s game 128-110. The two teams match up again Dec. 15.