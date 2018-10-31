The Cavaliers are now 1-0 under interim coach Drew, who assumed the role Sunday when the team fired Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start.

The Cavaliers won their first game of the season Tuesday night, and they made it look ridiculously easy, blowing out the Hawks 136-114 in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are now 1-0 under interim coach Larry Drew, who assumed the role Sunday when the team fired Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start. Rodney Hood scored 26 points — his first game in a Cleveland uniform with 20 or more points — and seven Cavs scored in double digits, including center Tristan Thompson, who had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Yet even as Drew picked up the victory, questions remain about his contact status. He wants more money for taking on the interim role, but no progress has been made in contract talks. The team has suggested it might bring in someone from outside for the job.

“There are no updates, which I’m very disappointed about,” Drew said Tuesday regarding his contract situation (via ESPN ). “I’m going to be professional and I’m going to do my job. It’s been close to 72 hours.”

While Tuesday’s win is a bandage that will temporarily stop the bleeding, this team still has issues in the post-LeBron era — namely, LeBron James is not here anymore, and you don’t replace legends like that. Even if this team is far more likely to earn a lottery pick than a playoff spot, the victory allowed their communication staff to take a shot at critics.