Record-breaking Klay Thompson: ‘I was due for a big night’

Klay Thompson said he knew Monday could be the night to “snap out of a slump” after he poured in an NBA-record 14 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 149-124 demolition of the Bulls.

Thompson hadn’t been at his best in the Warriors’ first seven games, averaging just 15.1 points while shooting only 13.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors swingman returned to form in emphatic fashion at the United Center, breaking teammate Stephen Curry’s record for triples in a game and scoring 52 points in just more than 26 minutes on the floor.

“I just knew I was due for a big night,” Thompson said. “I just knew it.”

He can keep the beard

Asked about being in the zone, he said: “It’s the best feeling. Something I haven’t felt in the first six, seven games. To snap out of a slump with the record, I couldn’t ask for a better way to do it.

“And I’m just going to continue this momentum on Wednesday (vs. the Pelicans), and it’s one of the best feelings in basketball when you touch the ball and feel like it’s going in every time.”

The Warriors were just one 3-pointer short of the NBA record, but set a franchise best of 24.

Thompson said his teammates should get credit for his historic exploits.

“I really believe, I don’t know if I would have been able to break the records I have got in my past, just like tonight, without the system I play in or the team I’m with or the guys I play with,” Thompson said.

“Because they knew even before I went out for the second half. Steph looked at the box score and said, ‘Go get it’. And that just shows you the unselfishness that is within him.

“Same with KD [Kevin Durant] and Draymond [Green] and DJ [Damian Jones] and everyone else that was out there on the floor trying to find me and get me good looks.”