Giannis Antetokounmpo will be missing in action when the top two teams in the Eastern Conference meet Monday.

The Bucks announced that their star forward has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and will miss the game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo suffered a head injury in Saturday’s win over the Magic but was permitted to return to the game after being cleared by a neurologist. He was evaluated again Sunday after reporting new symptoms and a lingering headache.

“I just got hit in the head,” Antetokounmpo said Saturday, via the Athletic. “I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don’t remember much after that, but I’ve gotta be careful … because I have a concussion and stuff.

“We did some tests in the second quarter and then I did some tests in the third quarter. It was just a hit in the head.”

Milwaukee is slated to host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Monday as both teams are 6-0 and look to stay undefeated.