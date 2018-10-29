LeBron James on Michael Jordan’s one-on-one joke: ‘I’m ready!’

Jordan teased the GOAT debate between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but James assumed the comparisons were about them.

Could the LeBron James and Michael Jordan comparisons finally be put to rest?

The Lakers superstar sarcastically replied to an NBC Sports video that featured Jordan teasing the GOAT debate between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers ahead of the Patriots-Packers matchup Sunday night.

James jokingly agreed to a one-on-one game against Jordan, alluding to one of the most anticipated matchups in sports history.

IM READY!!!! Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program https://t.co/4JmeesffNu — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 29, 2018

“IM READY!!!!” James wrote on Twitter, alluding to a one-on-one game against Jordan. “Oh my bad I thought, maybe u were, umm never mind back to my regular schedule program.”

The pot stirring comes just two days after James passed Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in Saturday’s loss to the Spurs. James, who also surpassed Shaquille O’Neal for sixth on the all-time field goals list during the game, finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds after entering the game 21 points behind the Mavericks great with 31,167 points.

It was his 432nd career 30-point game, moving him past another franchise icon Kobe Bryant for fourth position on that all-time list.

But James has yet to catch Jordan, who is fourth on the league’s all-time scoring list with 32,292 points.