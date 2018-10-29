Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored a game-high 23 points apiece to lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

Oklahoma City is in the win column.

The Thunder topped the Suns 117-110 on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The victory was Oklahoma City’s first of the season after it dropped its first four games.

Oklahoma City carried a 14-point lead into halftime and extended its advantage to 20 by the end of the third quarter. The Suns made a small run in the final few minutes, but it was too little too late as the Thunder cruised to the win.

Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George scored a game-high 23 points apiece. Center Nerlens Noel, who started in place of an injured Steven Adams, chipped in 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Suns rookie guard Elie Okobo tallied 18 points and eight assists in the loss. Big man Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Stud of the night

Stephen Curry scored 35 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 120-114 win over the Nets. Kevin Durant added 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Dud of the night

J.J. Barea finished with a minus-7 and shot 1-for-5 from the field in the Mavericks’ 113-104 loss to the Jazz.

Highlight

Paul George beat the third-quarter buzzer from half court.

What’s next?

Raptors (6-0) at Bucks (6-0), 8 p.m. ET —Two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams will face off in Milwaukee on Monday. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a must-see matchup. One of these teams will leave the game with their first loss of the season.