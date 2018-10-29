Larry Drew is hesitant about taking on the head coaching role with the Cavaliers after the team fired Tyronn Lue.

Larry Drew was just promoted as the Cavaliers’ interim coach after Tyronn Lue was fired, but he’s hesitant about taking on head coaching duties without a long-term deal.

According to ESPN, Drew is willing to take over immediate coaching duties to help the Cavaliers transition, but doesn’t want to commit to the rest of the season without some sort of contract beyond 2018-19.

Per ESPN, Cleveland and Drew are having ongoing talks to reach a resolution.

Drew took over for Lue last season after Lue had a health scare in March. In that time, he went 8-1 with the team. In four seasons as head coach with the Hawks and the Bucks, Drew has a 143-169 record.

With the Bucks, Drew said he was “blindsided” by the way he was fired, which could explain his trepidation in taking on a big role with the Cavaliers for the season.

“It caught me in a position when I least expected it. But I know how these things work. I don’t have any hard feelings, any grudges against anybody,” Drew told the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel in 2014.

Lue was fired after the Cavaliers went 0-6 through the first couple weeks of the season.