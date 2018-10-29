The Cavs‘ roster has reportedly been informed of the move and Larry Drew is expected to be promoted to interim coach.

Tyronn Lue’s tenure in Cleveland appears to be over.

The Cavaliers have fired their head coach after a winless start to the season, The Athletic reported Sunday, citing league sources.

The report noted the Cavs‘ roster has been informed of the move.

According to ESPN, which cited unidentified sources, Larry Drew will be promoted to interim coach after meeting with management.

Lue released a statement later Sunday as he reflected on his time with the team.

“My time here in Cleveland was truly special,” Lue said. “I am very grateful for the dedication, sacrifice, and support of all the players on our team, the tremendos coaches I worked with and of course, our incredible fans. Lastly, deep thanks to Dan Gilbert, David Griffin and Koby Altman for the opportunity over the last three year and I only with the organization success moving forward.”

Lue, 41, went 128-83 in his three years at the helm as he helped guide the team to three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and a championship in 2016. However, the departures of Kyrie Irving in August 2017 and LeBron James this summer have left a significant void.

The Cavs (0-6) are slated to host the Hawks (2-3) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.