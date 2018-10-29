The Cavaliers informed the players of the decision to fire coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, though many reportedly are “pissed.”

The news of the Cavaliers firing Tyronn Lue came as a surprise early into the 2018-19 season as Cleveland got off to an 0-6 start — and apparently many of the players are upset by the situation.

According to The Athletic, citing unidentified sources: “The players are ‘pissed.’ Lue’s a player’s coach who is partial to veterans, and his partiality toward them may have played a role in his dismissal.”

Cavs’ players are ‘pissed’ over Lue’s firing, sources tell me. You’re seeing it play out on social media. https://t.co/l4ORmbUHPg — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 28, 2018

Though the players aren’t happy with Cleveland’s decision, several took to social media to express their gratitude for the 41-year-old coach — including former Cavaliers great LeBron James.

Take a look at some of the reactions: