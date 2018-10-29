NBA |

Cavaliers, LeBron James react to firing of coach Tyronn Lue

The Cavaliers informed the players of the decision to fire coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, though many reportedly are “pissed.”

The news of the Cavaliers firing Tyronn Lue came as a surprise early into the 2018-19 season as Cleveland got off to an 0-6 start — and apparently many of the players are upset by the situation.

According to The Athletic, citing unidentified sources: “The players are ‘pissed.’ Lue’s a player’s coach who is partial to veterans, and his partiality toward them may have played a role in his dismissal.”

Though the players aren’t happy with Cleveland’s decision, several took to social media to express their gratitude for the 41-year-old coach — including former Cavaliers great LeBron James.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Thanks coach for everything.

A post shared by Channing Frye (@channingfrye) on 

Comments