LeBron James leapfrogged Dirk Nowitzki for sixth position on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday night.
James was 21 points behind the longtime Mavericks great with 31,167 points entering Saturday’s 110-106 loss to the Spurs.
But the 33-year-old star passed Nowitzki with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“If he stays healthy, the way he’s looking and moving, he has a chance at Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar],” Nowitzki told ESPN. “His numbers have been unbelievable. He doesn’t seem to slow down. The stuff he was doing last year in year 15 was incredible. If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem.”
Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Michael Jordan (32,292) are fifth and fourth respectively on the list, with Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) the all-time leader. Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643) are second and third.
