Lonzo Ball to remain Lakers starter after Rajon Rondo returns from suspension, report says

The Lakers went 2-1 without Rondo while he served a three-game suspension for his on-court altercation with the Rockets.

Lonzo Ball won’t go to the bench just because Rajon Rondo is returning to the Lakers after serving a three-game suspension for his on-court altercation with the Rockets, according to ESPN, citing unidentified sources.

The 21-year-old guard is expected to remain a starter against the Spurs on Saturday. Ball stepped up in Rondo’s absence on both sides of the ball, averaging 12.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting (40 percent from 3), 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals as the Lakers went 2-1 without Rondo.

Ball has worked his way back from a knee injury and is building chemistry with LeBron James. Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters earlier this week Ball is a “big-time game-changer for us when he’s playing aggressive.”

The Lakers (2-3) are coming off two big wins against the Suns and Nuggets as they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs (2-2) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.