Pacers guard Tyreke Evans will miss Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers for breaking a team rule, the team announced Friday.

“I was late for practice,” Evans said in a statement. “This is the most professional and team-oriented organization I have been with in my career. They deserve my best every day and I am disappointed in myself for causing a distraction that prevents me from being able to help my team tomorrow. I will do better.”

An earlier report said Evans would miss the game for “personal reasons.”

Evans, 29, signed a one-year, $12 million deal in July to join the Pacers. He is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists through the first five games, making 47 percent of his 3-point attempts.