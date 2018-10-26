Russell Westbrook not concerned about winless Thunder

“There’s no need to panic. Obviously we’re not starting the way we wanted to, but we’ll be OK. I will make sure of that,” Westbrook said.

Oklahoma City is off to a slow start this season falling 0-4, but Russell Westbrook isn’t concerned about the winless Thunder.

“We’ll be alright, it’s early,” Westbrook told reporters after Thursday’s 101-95 loss against the Celtics. “There’s no need to panic. Obviously we’re not starting the way we wanted to, but we’ll be OK. I will make sure of that.”

Westbrook led the Thunder on Thursday with 13 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to stop a strong Boston team behind Jayson Tatum (24 points), Marcus Morris (21) and Al Horford (19).

Westbrook, playing his second game back from knee surgery, took the blame for Oklahoma City’s rough fourth quarter in which he went scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting and three turnovers.

“That’s on me,” Westbrook said. “I take full responsibility on making sure we gotta do what we gotta do to win the game. We’ve got to do a better job making sure we close the game so, that’s on me.”

George, who scored a team-high 22 points Thursday, echoed a similar sentiment as Westbrook, pointing out it’s a long NBA season and the team will focus on one game at a time.

“There’s 78 more [games],” Paul George said (via USA Today). “For us, it’s one game at a time. Tomorrow we’re gonna bury this game once we look at it on film and get ready for Phoenix, but just take it one day, one game at a time.”

The Thunder will host the Suns (1-3) on Sunday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET.