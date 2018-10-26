The Trail Blazers guard had some choice words for a Magic fan that was heckling Lillard during the game: “He kept on talking. And we saw.”

Damian Lillard had to deal with a man who simply wouldn’t stop talking in Orlando.

After the three-time All-Star scored just seven points in the first half, the fan continued to heckle the Trail Blazers guard and shouted Lillard wasn’t “that good.”

Lillard told him, “We’ll see in the second half.”

He went on to score franchise-record 34 points in the final 24 minutes as the Blazers won 128-114 over the Magic. Lillard finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Lillard didn’t forget the heckler after the game.

“He just kept hollering my name. ‘Oh, he don’t want to play tonight. He ain’t that good.’ The whole first half, he just wouldn’t shut up. I got tired of it,” he told reporters, via the Oregonian. “I told him at the end of the second quarter, we’re going to see. He kept on talking. And we saw.”

Lillard also tied Clyde Drexler for the most 40-point games in Blazers history Thursday.

Portland now sits at 3-1 after the victory. Lillard is averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.