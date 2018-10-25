Stephen Curry put on an astonishing display in the Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Wizards with 51 points in just 32 minutes

Stephen Curry put on an astonishing display in the Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday with 51 points in just 32 minutes on court.

“It’s just one of those nights you just have so much fun playing the game,” Curry told reporters. “Taking some dare shots and trying to sustain that for as long as I’m out there on the floor.”

Here are three numbers to put Curry’s incredible performance in perspective:

2,162 — Curry was nearly automatic from 3-point range, going 11-of-16 from deep. Those 11 makes moved him past Jamal Crawford for fifth on the all-time list with 2,162 made 3-pointers. Next on the all-time list: Kyle Korver (2,214 and counting).

10 — Curry now has 10 career games with double-digit 3-pointers — the most in NBA history. Ray Allen, the all-time leader for made 3-pointers, only had one such game.

YO STEPH WHAT EVEN pic.twitter.com/rzlVhq07ng — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

2 — The only two players to make 11 or more 3-pointers in fewer than 32 minutes have been Curry (11 in 30 minutes against the Hornets in 2017) and Donyell Marshall (12 in 28 minutes as a member of the Raptors in 2005).

60 — Curry’s 51 points through three quarters is only the second-highest mark in Warriors history. Klay Thompson dropped 60 through three quarters in 2016.

541 — Curry, who has 33 made 3-pointers through five games, is on pace for 541 makes in 2018. He set the singe-season record in 2015-16 with 402.